The People's Orchestra performs triumphant homecoming concert at West Bromwich Town Hall

The People's Orchestra's homecoming concert in West Bromwich Town Hall

The orchestra is celebrating its tenth year by playing two concerts at the town hall, the first was a Fright Night on Sunday and the second is a Christmas concert on Saturday, December 3.

The charity helps people back into work through music and consists of the People's Orchestra, which is made up of musicians of grade seven ability and above, and the Rusty Players Orchestra which helps people who have not performed for years gain back confidence, as well as two choirs.

Orchestra manager Amy Marshall was delighted with Sunday's Halloween concert.

The Rusty Players Orchestra and The People's Orchestra combined for a Halloween concert

"Sunday was a really special night for everyone connected with The People's Orchestra," she said.

"To be performing back at our home, West Bromwich Town Hall, for the first time in three years because of the pandemic was a great experience.

"What made it for me was having the town hall organ playing again and playing a part in the concert,

"We started ten years ago with one person and now have two orchestras and choirs but best bit of what we do is seeing how volunteers we have helped get back into work through music really flying in life. It is great seeing how music can change people's lives for the better.

The orchestra dressed up in Halloween outfits for their concert

"Our orchestra is about 40 strong now as we lost a few numbers due to the pandemic but next year I think we will be back to about 60 or 70 people. Whatever grade musician you are, if you want a fun a friendly way to start performing again then get in touch."

She added: "We have got a lot planned for 2023, including a Christmas concert at Birmingham Town Hall and a series of animal-based performances around the Midlands.

"But before that we have our Christmas Concert at West Bromwich Town Hall which will be great fun, we will have our orchestra and bit of films and other surprises for our audience who continue to support the work we do."

Percussionist Julian Powell enjoys performing with the orchestra.

He said: "It is great fun being part of The People's Orchestra especially knowing all the good work they do helping people fall back in love with music."