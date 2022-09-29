Notification Settings

West Bromwich Albion Women to wear navy shorts over period concerns

By Nathan Rowe

West Bromwich Albion Women will wear navy shorts with their home kit for the remainder of the season and beyond.

The team will switch to navy shorts for the remainder for the season

The decision to don navy rather than white shorts was taken following full consultation with the Albion Women playing squad.

The change has been made as wearing white clothing while on a period has been described as "an issue" highlighted by women across all sports.

Albion has made the assurance that these concerns will be fully considered when designing all future home kits.

Hannah George, Albion Women captain, said: "This change will help us to focus on our performance without added concerns or anxiety.

"It’s great that the club are supporting our change to navy shorts.

"Representing the club professionally and looking smart in the kit is really important to us."

The Baggies continue their FAW National League Northern Premier Division against Brighouse Town on Sunday at Birmingham County Football Association Field, Ray Hall Lane.

Jenny Sugarman, Head Coach, said: "It’s our job as staff to find every percentage point we can to support our players to perform at their best.

"I’m proud the club have supported the decision to switch to navy shorts for our female players.

"It’s another sign of the continued integration of the women’s team across the club and recognition of a progressive and inclusive culture."

