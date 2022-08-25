Delays in West Bromwich after car and van collide

The ambulance service was called at 4.29pm on Thursday, leading to traffic delays and blocking St Michael Street near the bus station.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4:29pm to reports of an RTC involving a car and van on High Street, West Bromwich.

“We currently (5.32pm) have one ambulance at the scene.”

NX West Midlands said: "We are seeing some congestion in the bus station area. Please allow more time to travel around the area."