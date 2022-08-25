Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Delays in West Bromwich after car and van collide

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichPublished:

Emergency services rushed to West Bromwich town centre after a van and a car collided on the High Street.

The ambulance service was called at 4.29pm on Thursday, leading to traffic delays and blocking St Michael Street near the bus station.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4:29pm to reports of an RTC involving a car and van on High Street, West Bromwich.

“We currently (5.32pm) have one ambulance at the scene.”

NX West Midlands said: "We are seeing some congestion in the bus station area. Please allow more time to travel around the area."

The incident was reported as cleared just before 6pm.

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News