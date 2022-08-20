Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews remain at site of huge West Bromwich fire that saw black smoke pour into sky

By Rob Smith West BromwichPublished: Comments

Fire crews have been working through the night watching over the site of a massive fire that saw black smoke pour into the sky and disrupt roads and trains across the Black Country.

Drone photo of the fire on Kelvin Way in West Bromwich. Photo: Adam Foley
Drone photo of the fire on Kelvin Way in West Bromwich. Photo: Adam Foley

The fire was reported at a recycling centre in West Bromwich shortly after 2pm on Friday and about 100 firefighters were dispatched over the course of the afternoon.

It emerged that the fire involved about 30 tonnes of compacted, baled cardboard at a recycling centre. Black smoke poured from the site and could be seen from as far afield as Birmingham, Telford and even Worcester.

Traffic on nearby roads was delayed due to the volume of the smoke, and trains were cancelled between Tame Bridge Parkway and Walsall on Friday evening. Kelvin Way itself is still closed off.

West Midlands Fire Service was able to get the fire under control by about 5pm, but crews have been on the scene damping down hot spots through the night.

The fire at Kelvin Way in West Bromwich

A statement from the fire service on Saturday morning said: "Our crews have been on scene throughout the night. Currently four fire engines and 20 crew remain on scene, dampening down hot spots.

"Kelvin Place remains closed in both directions.

"Our investigation into the cause continues."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News