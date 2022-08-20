Fire crews remain at site of huge West Bromwich fire that saw black smoke pour into sky

Drone photo of the fire on Kelvin Way in West Bromwich. Photo: Adam Foley

The fire was reported at a recycling centre in West Bromwich shortly after 2pm on Friday and about 100 firefighters were dispatched over the course of the afternoon.

It emerged that the fire involved about 30 tonnes of compacted, baled cardboard at a recycling centre. Black smoke poured from the site and could be seen from as far afield as Birmingham, Telford and even Worcester.

Traffic on nearby roads was delayed due to the volume of the smoke, and trains were cancelled between Tame Bridge Parkway and Walsall on Friday evening. Kelvin Way itself is still closed off.

West Midlands Fire Service was able to get the fire under control by about 5pm, but crews have been on the scene damping down hot spots through the night.

A statement from the fire service on Saturday morning said: "Our crews have been on scene throughout the night. Currently four fire engines and 20 crew remain on scene, dampening down hot spots.

"Kelvin Place remains closed in both directions.