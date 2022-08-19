Enormous fire breaks out in West Bromwich as sky turns black with smoke

The fire at Kelvin Way in West Bromwich

60 firefighters and 12 fire engines are in attendance at the scene in Kelvin Way, and nearby residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire has taken hold at a recycling centre and involves large bales of cardboard, near to a number of industrial units.

It is also close to the M5 Junction 1 and 2, with motorists reporting black smoke billowing overhead.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 2.15pm on Friday 19 August, we started to receive several 999 calls reporting a fire in Kelvin Way, West Bromwich.

"Eight fire engines and some 50 firefighters responded, with the first of our crews arriving on scene five minutes after being mobilised.

"Resources were soon increased to 12 fire engines and 60 firefighters.

"At the time of this update (3.10pm on August 19), people in the local area are being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

"Smoke has the potential to affect the nearby M5 motorway. The fire involves large bales of cardboard, near to a number of industrial units. Local road closures are in place."

West Midlands Ambulance Service is also in attendance at the scene, and tweeted: "We're in attendance at Kelvin Way in West Bromwich supporting @WestMidsFire colleagues who are tackling a fire.

"If you’re in the local area please keep windows and door shut to avoid breathing in smoke."

The ambulance service later said: "We were called at 2.35pm to reports of a fire on Kelvin Way, West Bromwich. We currently have a paramedic officer in attendance standing by to support the fire services. There are currently no reported patients.”

The Twitter account for West Midlands Roads said: "This route is closed due to a significant fire that has occurred at a nearby industrial estate.

"This is causing heavy congestion in the surrounding areas. Avoid this route and consider using alternative roads."

