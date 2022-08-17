Railway car park to close for resurfacing works

The car park at the Hawthorns Park and Ride will be closed for resurfacing works. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Railway have posted a message on Twitter to inform rail users that the car park at the Hawthorns station near West Bromwich Albion football club will closed for three days for resurfacing work.

The car park, which serves both the Snow Hill Line railway and the Midlands Metro, will be closed from Monday, August 22 to Wednesday, August 24.

It means people who use the station will need to find alternative places to park over the three days.