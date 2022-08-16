New project set to improve green areas in town centre

Work is set to begin on the first phase of the Urban Greening Project

The Urban Greening Project in West Bromwich town centre will see work take place over 12 weeks from August to December to improve the appearance of the town centre on the Princess Parade/Bull Street section of High Street.

The project aims to improve green spaces and boost the physical and mental wellbeing of local people and also complement planned infrastructure developments and establish a path to Sandwell Valley.

The project has been brought forward as part of the West Bromwich Town Deal to re-invigorate the town centre, and is supported by £1,220,000 from the government’s Towns Fund.

As part of the project, West Bromwich community arts organisation, Multistory, is developing a cultural programme that will be launched in the next few months.

This programme will include workshops and educational opportunities, with which local communities can engage and support the development of new green spaces that boost leisure and cultural activities within the town.

As part of the project, works will be undertaken by the main contractor, Stourbridge Paving Limited, working with other suppliers, in West Bromwich Town Centre.

These works include the renewal and repair of existing paving and the removal of old market stalls in Princess Parafe, the excavation of new trees and parklet zones and the installation of a play space.

Other plans include lighting upgrades, including LED light fittings, new benches and bins and preparatory works for the improve the appearance of the town centre on the Princess Parade and Bull Street section of High Street.

During this phase of the Urban Greening Project it will be necessary to implement temporary footway and carriageway restrictions to carry out the works safely.

A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be in place on Princess Parade, commencing on August 29 for the duration of the works, with temporary closure for all vehicles between 8am and 5pm weekdays at the Scotland Passage and Bull Street entrances to Princess Parade.

Pedestrian access will not be affected, and the contractor will be in contact with business owners regarding the timing of the works outside their premises to ensure that the footpaths in front of shops are kept clear of goods and merchandise.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Growth, said: “The Urban Greening Project is an exciting step forward in improving West Bromwich town centre.

"It will provide local people with economic, environmental and health benefits in addition to improving the appearance and people's perceptions of the town centre, help address issues of climate change and tackle pollution.

“We will endeavour to complete the works with the minimum of disruption that economy of operations and safety will allow.