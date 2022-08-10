Blooming lovely! Sunflowers ready for visitors to pick their own

More than a quarter of a million sunflowers have grown up in Sandwell Valley Country Park. Photo: Sandwell Valley Country Park

The scenery at Forge Mill Farm in Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich has become brighter after the growth of more than 250,000 sunflowers in and around the farm.

The yellow flowers have grown quicker than usual after the recent heatwave and the farm said the flowers would last around two to three weeks, depending on the heat.

The sunflowers are among a series of attractions at the park and the farm over the next few weeks.

As well as the sunflower trail, there will be until Friday a chance to take part in Creepy Creatures week, with children and adults encouraged to search the grounds for different insects and other creepy-crawlies on the site.

Starting on Saturday, there will be a fortnight of "Sunflowers of Sandwell", where people can pick their own sunflowers to take home, play sunflower bingo, enjoy a picnic in the flowers and make their own pizza.