Emergency crews descend on West Bromwich estate due to 'medical emergency'

By Nathan Rowe

A mass emergency service presence which descended upon an estate in West Bromwich was caused by a 'medical emergency'.

The air ambulance landed on a field near Schofield Lane, West Bromwich

Residents were concerned in the early hours of the evening after the police, fire service and ambulance service all arrived at Rydding Lane, West Bromwich.

These concerns were increased when an air ambulance landed at a nearby field on Schofield Avenue.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to an address on Rydding Lane at 5.22pm.

They found one female patient upon arrival who received treatment before being taken to Sandwell Hospital.

The air ambulance is believed to have left the scene at around 7pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at a private address on Rydding Lane at 5.22pm.

"We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one female patient who following treatment, was taken to Sandwell Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment."

