Meeting to be held to protect West Bromwich Albion ground from possible sale

The Hawthorns

Recent loans taken out by the owner against the club have left fans determined to safeguard the 125-year-old stadium from being sold through the back door.

If it is granted, it would mean people would be informed if West Bromwich Albion's home is listed for sale within the five year listing period by Sandwell Council.

The community can then enact the Community Right to Bid, which gives them a moratorium period of six months to determine if they can raise the finance to purchase the asset.

A meeting will be held later this evening to discuss the issue with Councillor Les Trumpeter spearheading the move – saying it would give the issue "transparency" amid concerns.

He told the Express & Star: "Like many Albion fans The Hawthorns is one of my favourite places on earth, I could not imagine watching home matches anywhere else.

"Coventry fans were forced to watch home games in Northampton because their club did not own The Ricoh Stadium, that is a warning to every football fan in the country.

"Raising this issue at full Sandwell Council will mean it is a matter of public record. And I want this landing on a desk in China so our owners know the community are organising, we will have added another hoop to jump through before a sale can be conducted.

"We cannot wake up one morning and find the ground has been sold beneath our feet.

"We need more transparency and making the ground an Asset of Community Value gives us that transparency."

The latest club accounts last month revealed WBA gave a loan of £4.95m to a company owned by chairman and owner Guochuan Lai, who bought the club in 2016 for £200 million.

"Over the last decade, various sporting arenas have been granted ACV status, including Anfield, Old Trafford and neighbouring St Andrews," the councillor said. "This gives comfort to supporters knowing there is a layer of protection, and an opportunity to submit a bid should the current, or any future owner(s), wish to dispose of the stadium."