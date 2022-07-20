West Brom fans bid to stop quick sale of The Hawthorns

The Hawthorns

Recent loans taken out by the owner against the club have left fans determined to safeguard the 125-year-old stadium against a quick sale to a third party.

The issue is being raised during full Sandwell Council next week.

Charlemont and Grove Vale Councillor Les Trumpeter said: "There are concerns amongst fans that the majority shareholder of WBA could sell The Hawthorns through the back door and then the club would have to lease back its own ground.

"We are trying to find out whether there is still a legal charge on the ground or whether that has been removed, which would make a quick sale easier.

"So we want The Hawthorns listed as an Asset of Community Vale with Sandwell Council, just like Old Trafford, Anfield and other grounds are.

"This would mean an extra layer of security because the owners would have to notify Sandwell Council before they sell the ground, which would give fans the chance to buy it first."

The latest club accounts last month revealed WBA gave a loan of £4.95m to a company owned by chairman and owner Guochuan Lai, who bought the club in 2016 for £200 million.

Councillor Trumpeter said: "Like many Albion fans The Hawthorns is one of my favourite places on earth, I could not imagine watching home matches anywhere else.

"Coventry fans were forced to watch home games in Northampton because their club did not own The Ricoh Stadium, that is a warning to every football fan in the country.

"Raising this issue at full Sandwell Council will mean it is a matter of public record.

"And I want this landing on a desk in China so our owners know the community are organising, we will have added another hoop to jump through before a sale can be conducted.

"We cannot wake up one morning and find the ground has been sold beneath our feet.

"We need more transparency and making the ground an Asset of Community Value gives us that transparency."

He added: "The ground is 125 years old and is a focal point of our community, and we plan to keep it that way."

Sandwell Council is meeting on Tuesday at 6pm, Councillor Trumpeter's question to Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member for communities, is on the agenda.

He said: "Would the cabinet member for communities welcome an approach from West Bromwich Albion supporter groups, to explore granting The Hawthorns an Asset of Community Value (ACV) status?

"Under The 2011 Localism Act, The Hawthorns is likely to be identified as an asset of importance to our community’s social wellbeing, and thus potentially eligible to be granted ACV status.

"Over the last decade, various sporting arenas have been granted ACV status, including Anfield, Old Trafford and neighbouring St Andrews. This gives comfort to supporters knowing there is a layer of protection, and an opportunity to submit a bid should the current, or any future owner(s), wish to dispose of the stadium."