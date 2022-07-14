Three injured in bus crash at West Bromwich Bus Station

West Bromwich Bus Station, credit: Declen James

Four police cars and one ambulance rushed to the area at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics assessed a woman with injuries not believed to be serious and she was taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.

Two other patients with minor injuries were assessed and discharged on scene.

Footage shows a bus leaving the scene with smashed windows

A spokeswoman said: "We were called at 4.35pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two buses at West Bromwich bus station.

"We sent two ambulances to the scene.

"We have assessed a woman with injuries not believed to be serious and she has been taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment. Two other patients with minor injuries were assessed and discharged on scene.”

Footage online showed a blue Diamond Bus leaving the area with multiple windows smashed.

One person at the station reported that buses were running normally by 6pm.