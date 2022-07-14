Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three injured in bus crash at West Bromwich Bus Station

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Three people were injured during a bus crash at West Bromwich Bus Station.

West Bromwich Bus Station, credit: Declen James
West Bromwich Bus Station, credit: Declen James

Four police cars and one ambulance rushed to the area at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics assessed a woman with injuries not believed to be serious and she was taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.

Two other patients with minor injuries were assessed and discharged on scene.

Footage shows a bus leaving the scene with smashed windows

A spokeswoman said: "We were called at 4.35pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two buses at West Bromwich bus station.

"We sent two ambulances to the scene.

"We have assessed a woman with injuries not believed to be serious and she has been taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment. Two other patients with minor injuries were assessed and discharged on scene.”

Footage online showed a blue Diamond Bus leaving the area with multiple windows smashed.

One person at the station reported that buses were running normally by 6pm.

Diamond has been contacted for comment.

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News