Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police growing concerned for man who went missing from West Bromwich home a month ago

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichPublished:

Police are growing concerned for a man who has been missing from his home in West Bromwich for about a month.

John Barrett
John Barrett

John Barrett has been missing for four weeks, prompting West Midlands Police to launch an appeal to find him.

The 35-year-old went missing from his home in the West Bromwich area on May 29, and police have released several appeals to trace him since.

He has type 1 diabetes and it is believed that he hasn't got his medication with him.

It is not thought that John has left the Sandwell area.

John Barrett

John is 5ft 9ins tall, has short brown hair and was clean shaven when he went missing.

He was last seen wearing white tracksuit bottoms, a black coat and blue trainers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately.

Those who have any more information on his whereabouts, or any footage of anyone believed to be John, is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website, quoting PID 390053.

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News