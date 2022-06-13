Metro section to close for overhead line work

The Metro will be closed between Black Lake and Bull Street

The section between Black Lake and Bull Street is set to close from 10pm until services open tomorrow morning to facilitate ongoing overhead lines work.

Midlands Metro has said there will be a replacement bus service in place for stations affected by the works.

A spokesman for Midlands Metro said: "Please note that there will be no services between Black Lake & Bull street from 22:00 this evening.

"This is to facilitate ongoing overhead lines work.