Black Country site where Cromwell rested marked with new plaque

The new granite plaque is installed at Lyne Purl Well, in Lyndon, West Bromwich

The stone was installed at the Lyne Purl Well at the junction of Stoney Lane and Lyndon, in West Bromwich, at a ceremony attended by 30 guests including civic dignitaries.

West Bromwich Local History Society organised the revamp project, which included replacing the inscribed plaque and restoring a pipe and a wall which had fallen into disrepair due to its age and vandal attacks.

The new plaque was unveiled by the society's chairperson Moreen Wilkes and Councillor Laura Rollins, of West Bromwich Central ward, while local historian Barry Geddes gave a short talk about the history of Lyndon, which was among the town's earliest settlements.

Oliver Cromwell, who led armies against Charles I in the 1600s, was said to have watered his horse at the well which was used for drinking water. The spring still flows and was covered over by the council in 1969.

In 1829 pumps were installed along the main road through the town to provide water from various springs and by the end of the century most houses had a piped supply.

The previous plaque was officially presented to the town in 1956 by baker Joseph Jessie Grant to commemorate his wife’s term as mayor, and an ornamental surround was built at the site which was the original water source for Lyndon.

Society secretary Pauline Lawley said: "The unveiling ceremony went well and about 30 people came along. It's such an interesting story to tell. The guests included two councillors and engineer Robert Hodson who helped us on the revamp project.

"The local history society funded the new plaque which has the same wording inscribed as the old plaque which had crumbled. Sandwell Council carried out the ground work which included repairs to the pipework and restoration work on the wall surround and were very helpful.

"We were very pleased to see resident John Howes who lives nearby, who came to introduce himself and who had plenty of interesting stories to tell about the well.

"We carried out the work to secure the well for future generations to enjoy and learn about the history of the town. Lyndon and the well go back years before a High Street was even thought about."