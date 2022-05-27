Footballers looking for national cup glory

The West Bromwich team are ready to go for their final against Peterborough on Sunday

The Men vs Fat West Bromwich team will be taking to the field against their counterparts from Peterborough on Sunday for the final of the Man vs Fat National 11's Tournament.

The final of the competition, which saw 90 teams enter from across the country, will take place at Ilkeston Football Club in Derbyshire and vice-captain Stuart Bromley said the team was excited to be playing in the final.

He said: "It's amazing to be playing in the final and just amazing to be part of this team as there's probably 30 players who have taken part this season and we've just become a big family.

"We've all come together and we play for each other and while there are players who can't play this weekend because of injuries, they will still be there on Sunday to support us and we're just really excited about it."

West Bromwich made the final after topping their group ahead of Oldbury, Telford and Nottingham, before beating Lincoln 2-1 on aggregate in the Northern Area second round, winning the away leg 1-0.

The team then trounced Hull 14-1 on aggregate in the area quarter-final and local rivals Oldbury 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, before beating Salford 3-2 in the Northern Area final at Ilkeston on May 15, winning with a late goal.

Mr Bromley said the team had originally started out as a bit of fun and a way to lose weight, but had become a bigger thing over time.

He said: "We had just put a team together as a bit of fun and had players who'd never played 11-a-side and thought they never would because of age and injuries.

"It's brought a lot of people back to the game and been a brilliant boost for people who play in the fat-based leagues.

"For a lot of players, they've already won by being on the pitch and taking part in something that they probably never thought they would again, so whatever happens on Sunday, we'll go there with confidence and enjoy the day.

"We'll also have our captain Jimmy Storor there, who was taken ill in December and hasn't been able to play since, and if we win, he'll get to go up there and lift the trophy."