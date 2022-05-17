Parents 'disgusted' after Muslim pupils mistakenly given pork sausages at school

Ryders Green Primary School

At Ryders Green Primary School in West Bromwich, children were served pork sausages, despite having ordered vegetarian ones.

The incident took place last Thursday, and many of the parents were reportedly complaining on the school playground the following day, with Muslim parents particularly concerned, as consuming pork is strictly prohibited under the teachings of Islam.

One parent, whose children follow Islam, said the school had put children's lives at significant risk with the incident.

They added: "My son will be having packed lunches now.

"As a parent I am disgusted, as Muslims, we have never consumed any that is not prescribed in terms of faith.

"They have fed my children something that is not prescribed, my children have unknowingly consumed produce.

"My younger daughter didn't realise, all our lives, we have been taught to not eat pork and unfortunately that has been broken by the school failing.

"This act of negligence left my child devastated and disgusted as she had never consumed pork, leaving her feeling hate and disgust along with other complications concerning her health as a result of the negligence.

"It seems like the school aren't going to take liability.

"Not enough checks have gone on beforehand.

"The food there is horrendous, my kids tell me it is soggy, which is because there isn't a high standard in place."

The school has formally complained about the issue to their catering providers.

A spokesperson for Ryders Green Primary School said: "There was an incident on Thursday, May 12 involving the catering company that provides our school meals which meant some pupils were served meat rather than the vegetarian option they had chosen.

"We have taken this matter very seriously and have formally complained to the catering provider and the Food Standards Agency."