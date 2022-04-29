Notification Settings

Sexual entertainment club licence renewed

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished:

A sexual entertainment club in West Bromwich has had its licence renewed for another 12 months.

Angels has had its licence renewed for another 12 months. Photo: Google Street Map
Angels Gentlemen’s Club, located on the high street, has had its application approved by members of Sandwell council’s licensing sub committee.

Its licence will run from April 2022 until March 2023.

The establishment has been in the town since 2004, moving into the current premises around ten years ago.

Committee members heard how there were no objections to the renewal of the licence or reports of any problems with the club since it opened.

Under the terms of the renewed licence, the club will be able to operate from 10am to 5:30am every day.

According to their website, Angels offers the “best in adult entertainment” on its main floor, VIP themed rooms and a luxury suite for a special experience.

Angels was closed last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time, current licensee Kulwant Singh had requested the fee for the licence, which costs more than £3,000 be reduced.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that since Brexit, business was difficult due to visas for European women.

Committee chairman Peter Allen made no comments to the licence renewal except that at the gentlemen’s club it was "business as usual".

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

