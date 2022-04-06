Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Easter Bunny Bakery being held in New Square Shopping Centre

By Adam SmithWest BromwichPublished:

A West Bromwich shopping centre is holding an Easter Bunny Bakery next week.

The Easter bunny is coming to West Bromwich
The Easter bunny is coming to West Bromwich

Children can also enjoy an Easter Egg hunt as well as join in the bakery between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, April 14.

A New Square spokesman said: "It's time to shake those bobtails and get on down to New Square during the school holidays for the Easter Bunny Bakery.

"Kids can become star bakers by creating their own beautifully decorated bunny cookies to take home in our Easter kitchen."

The spokesman added: "Then it’s time to hop to it on New Square’s Great Big Egg Hunt, spotting the Easter eggs on a trail around the shopping centre before being rewarded with a tasty chocolate reward at the end.

"Families can tag @newsquarewesbromwich in photos on the day on Facebook for the chance to win some egg-straordinary prizes."

For more details on The Easter Bunny Bakery at New Square visit newsquarewb.com.

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News