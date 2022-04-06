Easter Bunny Bakery being held in New Square Shopping Centre

The Easter bunny is coming to West Bromwich

Children can also enjoy an Easter Egg hunt as well as join in the bakery between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, April 14.

A New Square spokesman said: "It's time to shake those bobtails and get on down to New Square during the school holidays for the Easter Bunny Bakery.

"Kids can become star bakers by creating their own beautifully decorated bunny cookies to take home in our Easter kitchen."

The spokesman added: "Then it’s time to hop to it on New Square’s Great Big Egg Hunt, spotting the Easter eggs on a trail around the shopping centre before being rewarded with a tasty chocolate reward at the end.

"Families can tag @newsquarewesbromwich in photos on the day on Facebook for the chance to win some egg-straordinary prizes."