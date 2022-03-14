Urgent search launched for missing Black Country woman

Ann Marie has gone missing from her home in West Bromwich

Ann Marie was reported missing on Monday and it is believed she could be in Darlaston or Bentley Bridge.

She is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, with straight, black, shoulder-length hair.

The 42-year-old went missing in her grey Fiat 500L which has a white roof and the registration reads WP14 FWA.

Ann Marie's car

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're extremely worried and need to find her as soon as possible.

"At this time we believe she could be in Darlaston or Bentley Bridge – but we’d encourage people across the Black Country area to keep an eye out for her and the car.

"We now have an image of Ann Marie's car. Please keep an eye out for it and contact us with ANY information.

"If you see her, please call 999. If you have any other information about where she might be please use Live Chat or call 101. Please quote reference MPSW/2604/22."