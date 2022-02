Police are concerned about this man's safety. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has released images of a man who left Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich at around 8pm, before staff had a chance to take his name.

Police say he is wearing a hospital gown and may be in need of medical attention.

In a Twitter appeal the force said: "We are still trying to trace this man - can you help us identify him? We want to make sure he is safe."