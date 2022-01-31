Historic pub land up for auction sale

Land up for development off Barton Street, West Bromwich

The Rising Sun pub, in Barton Street, West Bromwich, is being offered for sale by auction on February 9 at Bond Wolfe Auctions.

The guide price is £50,000 plus.

The planning application was granted by the local authority in October 1 2020.

The main applicant listed in the document is Tammy Stokes, the then interim director of regeneration and growth at Sandwell council. She was employed from March 2020 until September 2021 by the local authority, before being replaced by Tony McGovern as the full time director.

The agent, meanwhile, is listed as Chloe King, who was employed as a planning regeneration support officer from October 2019 until September 2021.

The pub is hoped to be a residential development opportunity, after Sandwell council outlined planning permission for four one-bedroom flats or two semi-detached houses on the vacant plot.

In a planning statement, issued in September 2020, Sandwell council said: “The site is situated close to West Bromwich Town Centre and is well served by public transport opportunities which are close at hand with Metro Stops and bus stops some 900 metres away.

The site is located in area which has been the subject of major regeneration, in the very recent past. The general area around the site is mainly residential area in nature.

“The site is suitable for a small residential development of either a small block of apartments or a pair of semi-detached houses. The redevelopment of this site for residential development provides the opportunity to bring back the site into beneficial use in a well-established residential area.”

Although no objections have been raised by local residents, the council said it will be “prudent to keep a careful watch” over potential grounds issues, such as historic pumps, or landfill gases, which may impede the development.

It is unclear whether the houses and flat proposed for development will be council-owned, or listed in the private housing sector.

The land is situated approximately half a mile from the town centre, with junction 1 of the M5 about 1.5 miles away and Sandwell and Dudley railway station approx three quarters of a mile away.

The Rising Sun pub falls under the Greets Green & Lyng ward.

It dates back to the early nineteenth century, when there were two properties on the site with a shared brewhouse.

The pub changed hands several times over the next two centuries, before it closed its doors for the last time in 2005. The building was demolished in 2012 and the plot has remained vacant since.