Car gutted in M5 fire as blaze causes long delays near West Bromwich

Firefighters dealing with a car fire on the M5 near West Bromwich. Photo: West Bromwich Fire Station

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway between Junction 1 for the M6 and Junction 2 for West Bromwich were closed to traffic while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Two crews, including one from West Bromwich, were called out at around 7.15am.

National Highways warned motorists on Twitter: "Delays are building back onto the M6 in both directions. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area this morning."

In an update issued at around 8.30am the agency confirmed that all three lanes were open again, but warned of significant delays.