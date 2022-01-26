Notification Settings

West Bromwich fire: Investigation launched into cause of factory blaze

By Thomas ParkesWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a major blaze at a factory in West Bromwich tackled by dozens of firefighters.

Fire crews were called at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
Between 50 and 60 firefighters descended on Tunnel Road on Tuesday, after the fire broke out at a company which makes wood kindling products at around 6.30pm.

West Midlands Fire Service said 12 crews had been sent to the scene, including a team with a hydraulic platform, as they tackled the large blaze.

Two fire crews remained at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning, with the spread of the blaze stopped from affecting a neighbouring textiles business.

Fire crews at a factory blaze in Tunnel Road, West Bromwich. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

And now investigations are under way into what caused the fire. The fire service confirmed on Tuesday there had been no casualties or injuries reported.

A spokesman for the service said: "Two fire crews remain at the scene of this overnight fire, at a company which makes wood kindling products. Firefighters stopped it spreading to a neighbouring textiles business. Our investigators will today be working to establish how it started."

Fire chiefs called on people to keep their doors and windows closed as they tackled the blaze due to the large amount of smoke in the area.

