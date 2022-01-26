West Bromwich fire: Investigation launched into cause of factory blaze

Between 50 and 60 firefighters descended on Tunnel Road on Tuesday, after the fire broke out at a company which makes wood kindling products at around 6.30pm.
West Midlands Fire Service said 12 crews had been sent to the scene, including a team with a hydraulic platform, as they tackled the large blaze.
Two fire crews remained at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning, with the spread of the blaze stopped from affecting a neighbouring textiles business.
And now investigations are under way into what caused the fire. The fire service confirmed on Tuesday there had been no casualties or injuries reported.
A spokesman for the service said: "Two fire crews remain at the scene of this overnight fire, at a company which makes wood kindling products. Firefighters stopped it spreading to a neighbouring textiles business. Our investigators will today be working to establish how it started."
Fire chiefs called on people to keep their doors and windows closed as they tackled the blaze due to the large amount of smoke in the area.