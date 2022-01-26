West Bromwich fire: Investigation launched into cause of factory blaze

Fire crews were called at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Between 50 and 60 firefighters descended on Tunnel Road on Tuesday, after the fire broke out at a company which makes wood kindling products at around 6.30pm.

West Midlands Fire Service said 12 crews had been sent to the scene, including a team with a hydraulic platform, as they tackled the large blaze.

Two fire crews remained at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning, with the spread of the blaze stopped from affecting a neighbouring textiles business.

Fire crews at a factory blaze in Tunnel Road, West Bromwich. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

And now investigations are under way into what caused the fire. The fire service confirmed on Tuesday there had been no casualties or injuries reported.

A spokesman for the service said: "Two fire crews remain at the scene of this overnight fire, at a company which makes wood kindling products. Firefighters stopped it spreading to a neighbouring textiles business. Our investigators will today be working to establish how it started."