CCTV released in hunt for burglars after woman attacked with machete

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished:

CCTV images have been released in the hunt for burglars after a woman was attacked with a machete in the Black Country.

West Midlands Police are asking for help with identifying these two men. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage of two men suspected of being responsible for a burglary on Canterbury Road in West Bromwich on December 19 last year.

The two men broke into the house at around 8.30pm and demanded cash from a woman inside, who was then hit on the hand with a sheathed machete.

The burglars then fled the scene with jewellery boxes and ran into a waiting Citroen C1 car.

The force is asking anyone who can identify the men from the footage to get in touch via Live Chat or calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know the men in this video?

"We want to talk to them after a woman was hurt during a burglary on Canterbury Rd, West Bromwich at 8.30pm on December 19.

"Two men broken into a house and demanded cash from a woman inside. She was hit on the hand with a sheathed machete.

"The men left with jewellery boxes, running to a waiting Citroen C1 car.

"We appreciate the footage doesn’t give a clear view of the men, but we believe people out there will know who was involved.

"Got info? Please get in touch via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/1866593/21."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

