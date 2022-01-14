CCTV released in hunt for burglars after woman attacked with machete

West Midlands Police are asking for help with identifying these two men. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage of two men suspected of being responsible for a burglary on Canterbury Road in West Bromwich on December 19 last year.

The two men broke into the house at around 8.30pm and demanded cash from a woman inside, who was then hit on the hand with a sheathed machete.

The burglars then fled the scene with jewellery boxes and ran into a waiting Citroen C1 car.

The force is asking anyone who can identify the men from the footage to get in touch via Live Chat or calling 101.

"We appreciate the footage doesn’t give a clear view of the men, but we believe people out there will know who was involved.