Group’s plea for new home to help Eastern European families

Irina Oshenye and Olena Yanchuk, from U-Island CIC, who are looking for a new premises.

U Island CIC supports children and their families from Eastern Europe with mentoring services, language classes, and social groups, to help people adapt to life in the UK.

Unfortunately, the group was renting a building on the West Bromwich High Street from another community group, and neither groups were told by the owner that they had sold the building.

U Island CIC's founder, Irina Oshenye, said: "It was scary, and very sad news over Christmas. We didn't know where to go or what to do.

"Unfortunately, we're still looking for new premises because we haven't found anything yet.

"We're appealing for anyone who knows of any unused premises to get in touch. We will look after the building and care for the premises, but it needs to be affordable.

"We don't charge much for sessions and some kids have free entry because they're from low-income families, plus we do pay some staff, so we're struggling.

"West Bromwich is the easiest place for us to be because of local transport, but we're happy to be pretty much anywhere in Sandwell as over 90 per cent of our members live here."

While the group has been able to move most of its services online, its biggest project, the children's club, has had to stop.

The club, which provides company, arts and drama classes, and language learning for children, has over 100 members, several of whom have various needs.

Much of U Island CIC's work involves helping children to assimilate to UK life, including a mentoring service where staff go to children's schools to tell them the support the children need, also advising parents on how they can help.

They also provide support for any of their families who are struggling, whether that be with transport, translation, or if they don't have enough money for basic shopping.

Ms Oshenye added: "Very often when families with children move to the UK and start working, they don't use English at work and instead use their first language, while children learn languages very quickly at school and learn English within a few months.

"This is very scary - children shouldn't have to go with their parents to GP appointments, to help them with the council.