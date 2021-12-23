Man seriously injured in West Bromwich crash

Paramedics were called to the crash on Taylors Lane at 6.40pm on Wednesday.
One ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to Sandwell General Hospital for further assessment.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving one car on Taylors Lane, West Bromwich.
"One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival, we found one patient, a man, the driver of the car, he had sustained injuries considered to be serious and was conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment.”