Man seriously injured in West Bromwich crash

A man was rushed to Sandwell District Hospital following crash

Paramedics were called to the crash on Taylors Lane at 6.40pm on Wednesday.

One ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to Sandwell General Hospital for further assessment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving one car on Taylors Lane, West Bromwich.