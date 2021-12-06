Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dozens of new homes due next year as West Bromwich office building is extended

By John CorserWest BromwichPublished:

A scheme to extend a West Bromwich office building to deliver 45 homes has been given the go ahead.

How the Transport Works will look
How the Transport Works will look

Detail, a Birmingham-based end-to-end property developer, has got the green light from Sandwell Council to extend Transport House on Victoria Street. It will be renamed Transport Works.

The landmark building was acquired by HCT Homes in January after being placed on the market in 2019. Detail is acting as development manager.

Proposals had already been approved for the refurbishment of the vacant building to create 33 new homes, but the newly approved plans will deliver an extra dozen homes. This will be across two additional storeys as a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.

The former office building is close to the town centre and a short walk to the Metro line, bus station, and other key amenities.

With planning permission now granted, work to revitalise the building is expected to be completed in 2022.

Sundip Shihn, director at HCT Homes, said: “We are delighted the planning application has been approved and we can move forward to deliver additional homes which are desperately needed in the local area.

“This project will bring back to life an underused and neglected building, delivering its maximum potential. Located in West Bromwich and with great connections to the surrounding area, we are excited to deliver something the region can be proud of.”

Sunny Johal, Director at Detail, said: “We are extremely pleased that our proposals have been approved. This is a significant residential refurbishment and redevelopment that will bring modern, new homes to West Bromwich and contribute to the regeneration and vibrancy of the town centre.”

“At Detail we are constantly looking for opportunities to add value to our region. Using our local expertise and vast experience in real estate development, Transport Works will quickly become another feather in West Brom’s cap.”

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News