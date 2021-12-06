Dozens of new homes due next year as West Bromwich office building is extended

How the Transport Works will look

Detail, a Birmingham-based end-to-end property developer, has got the green light from Sandwell Council to extend Transport House on Victoria Street. It will be renamed Transport Works.

The landmark building was acquired by HCT Homes in January after being placed on the market in 2019. Detail is acting as development manager.

Proposals had already been approved for the refurbishment of the vacant building to create 33 new homes, but the newly approved plans will deliver an extra dozen homes. This will be across two additional storeys as a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.

The former office building is close to the town centre and a short walk to the Metro line, bus station, and other key amenities.

With planning permission now granted, work to revitalise the building is expected to be completed in 2022.

Sundip Shihn, director at HCT Homes, said: “We are delighted the planning application has been approved and we can move forward to deliver additional homes which are desperately needed in the local area.

“This project will bring back to life an underused and neglected building, delivering its maximum potential. Located in West Bromwich and with great connections to the surrounding area, we are excited to deliver something the region can be proud of.”

Sunny Johal, Director at Detail, said: “We are extremely pleased that our proposals have been approved. This is a significant residential refurbishment and redevelopment that will bring modern, new homes to West Bromwich and contribute to the regeneration and vibrancy of the town centre.”