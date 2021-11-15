West Bromwich Boys Brigade and Girls Association appealing for new members

A Boys Brigade and Girls Association in West Bromwich is appealing for new members after they fell during pandemic.

Boys Brigade bands often march on Remembrance Sunday
The 4th West Bromwich company meet at St. Andrews Church, Carters Green, on Tuesday evenings.

Captain Margaret Morgan said: "Unfortunately our numbers have dropped drastically and we need to build numbers up but although we have put posters out and delivered leaflets we have only got three new members and our regular members left us.

"We meet on a Tuesday evening, Anchors (aged six - eight) at 6pm and Junior (8-11) and Company Section (11-14) at 7pm to 8.30pm."

This year two of the company earned the highest award in the organisation The Queens Award which required volunteering in the community. The Boys Brigade was established in 1883 in Glasgow and now has companies across the world. Offering games, outdoor activities as well as discipline and ethics the organisation also has various sports leagues across the West Midlands.

Captain Morgan is determined the company will be in good stead on a landmark anniversary next year, her 40th year as captain.

She said: "I have been Captain of this company for 39 years and want to see it continue when I retire, but we need more members and younger staff members."

For more information about the 4th West Bromwich BB email margaretmorgan123@talktalk.net.

