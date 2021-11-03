Coffee shop opens in West Bromwich with aim of becoming hub for the community

Doors open at a new coffee bar, with manager (left) Helene Gazey, of Dudley, and (right) Jan Gazey, of Wolverhampton, at Coffee @ The Clock, West Bromwich..

Kate Beale, the 44-year-old managing director of Just Straight Talk, a community project supporting people from across the Black Country, is determined to ensure Coffee @ The Clock becomes a welcoming place in which people can meet and enjoy good food at reasonable prices.

She said: "We are a Community Interest Company based in West Bromwich at the YMCA building and have bases in Dudley and Coseley.

"Just Straight Talk was set up in 2012 and I now have a team of 26 dedicated staff.

"We are a not for profit organisation and aim to support people across the Black Country and those suffering from loneliness and isolation and improving people's well-being through employment, training and education.

"At Coffee @ The Clock, so called because it is close to the clock tower in West Bromwich, we serve quality food, drinks and cakes and all at reasonable prices.

"We aim to keep prices low and ensure the coffee shop is a comfortable and safe environment.

"I feel that some people are still fearful of going out after the lockdowns through the pandemic and know that they will feel welcomed by the staff with smiles on their faces.

"People can come in and get a good quality breakfast with a bacon and sausage sandwich for £1.60 and a tea or coffee for £1.

"Coffee @ The Clock opened in September and people are gradually getting to know we are here.

"The building closed two years ago and the YMCA approached me to see if we wanted to take on the premises.

"It is a difficult time in which to be doing this but we are doing this for the community and so that we can go to bed at night knowing that we have helped people to meet others in a safe and friendly environment.

"The coffee shop is open from 8.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday.