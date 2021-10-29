Sunflowers spring up in family's West Bromwich front garden

SANDWELL PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 27/10/21 With the sunflower she has grown, Pauline Walker, of West Bromwich, with her grandchildren Fallon Handley, aged 12, and Phoenix Handley, aged 9..

Pauline Walker planted the flowers in June and has named them after her grandchildren Sallon, 12 and Phoenix Handley, 9.

Originally the flowers were planted in her back garden, but after they failed to grow she decided to dig them up and replant them in the front.

Mother-of-four Pauline, who volunteers at a local charity shop, said: “I grew them for the children, I planted them at the end of June and never expected them to grow.

"I dug them up and moved them from the back garden to the front and since then they have just kept on growing.

"I cannot believe how well they have done since I moved them to the front garden.

“It has to be the tallest I have ever seen, they are now just starting to flower properly.

"Twenty years ago my daughter developed an interest in gardening and she grew sunflowers which turned red.