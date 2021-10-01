Mental health charity launches support service to help people struggling with addiction in Sandwell

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, based in West Bromwich

Kaleidoscope Plus Group, in West Bromwich, was handed a £10,000 from Public Health Sandwell to roll-out the scheme in the borough.

Support sessions will be offered to people struggling with addiction until July next year through the Drug and Alcohol Recovery Programme.

Faye Brecknock, training services manager and project lead, said: "The impact of addiction on mental health can affect all areas of a persons’ life and can be devastating. This may include struggling to manage finances and maintain employment or education, the threat of debt and homelessness, the ability to maintain healthy relationships and in the worst cases, a threat to life.

"We know addiction can be debilitating so this project aims to give people in Sandwell the support they need so that recovery is possible and sustainable."

The charity has been working alongside professionals from a range of services across the borough, as well as people with experiences of alcohol and drug addiction to help shape the new service programme and find out what the needs of people living in the borough are.

The charity is offering 10 two-hour training support sessions for anyone affected by addiction, including those in recovery and people experiencing addiction and family and friends.

Courses will cover a range of topics, including how to support family and friends through recovery, the five ways to wellbeing, mindfulness, coping with anxiety and depression, creative crafts and confidence and assertiveness.

The charity will run an anti-stigma campaign in phase two of the project starting in January aimed at encouraging people to seek support for their addiction. Alongside this, it will also run weekly activities ranging from nature walks to creative arts for a period of six weeks.

Mrs Brecknock added: “We understand that addiction is an illness, and we will strive to end the stigma around this disease.

“We are passionate about championing change and giving people the opportunities, support and services, they deserve to empower them to live happy and healthy lives, free from stigma and judgement.”