Campaign to save community centre threatened with demolition to make way for housing

Councillor David Fisher, local resident Les Trumpeter, from Dynamic Kids Nattesha Fagan and Natalie Weston, service user Laura Tedstone-Hall, Hope Hall, aged one, councillor Scott Chapman and Nicola Richards MP..

Charlemont Farm Community Centre in West Bromwich is due to be razed through The Black Country Plan initiative to build 75,000 homes across Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, and Wolverhampton by 2039.

Councillor David Fisher met with community groups in Charlemont who would benefit from using the centre, Dynamic Kids and Bustleholme FC.

The councillor for Charlemont and Grove Dale said: "This community deserves a community centre for the area to use. It's got local connections and it's important to make sure that it's here for future generations."

Now the councillor is working with MP Nicola Richards with a campaign to save the centre.

Nicola Richards MP said: “It is simply unacceptable that the council is proposing to bulldoze green spaces across West Bromwich East. Especially when we have so much derelict industrial land that must be built on first.

"But, it’s not just about protecting our green spaces. Community Centres like at Charlemont provide a valuable asset to our communities. They must be protected.

Councillor David Fisher with residents eager to save the centre

"I’m calling on everyone to sign our petition. So that we can save our community centre and begin to bring it back to life as a valuable community hub for Charlemont.”

Councillor Iqbal Padda, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “We are mindful that the building used for Charlemont Community Centre requires significant investment and we need to explore all options to ensure the council makes best use of its resources to serve our communities.

“No decision has yet been made, and for that reason it is considered prudent to allocate the site in the Black Country Plan to enable it to be redeveloped for other uses if required.”