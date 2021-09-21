West Bromwich sex shop has licence renewed

Private Shop in Bull Street, West Bromwich

Private Shop, located on 19 Bull Street, West Bromwich, applied to have its licence renewed at a Sandwell Council planning committee meeting.

The premises have traded as a licensed sex shop since 2003 and the licence has been renewed each year. It is owned by Essex-based sex-retailer Darker Enterprises Ltd.

At a previous planning meeting in September 2008 the planning committee gave approval for a limited form of open window display of lingerie on mannequins. No other items of a sexual nature were on display.

The licence will run for a period of 12 months starting on August 1 and will expire on July 31 next year.

No objections have been submitted by West Midlands Police and no other objections have been received for the application.

In a document handed out to members, Sandwell Council noted the licence renewal of the private sex shop supports their aim of a “strong and inclusive economy” to the borough.

It read: “It is the Authority’s aim to offer a wide choice of high quality and well managed entertainment and cultural venues within a safe, orderly and attractive environment; valued by those who live here, work here and come to visit.

“We want to ensure that businesses operate responsibly and safely so that our residents live in decent neighbourhoods and have a good quality of life”.

But Councillor Archer Williams, who is a member of the licensing committee, was doubtful of this approach.

He said: “I’m not for it. But that’s just me, as I am somewhat of a bit of a traditional Christian. I’m opposed to it being on our high street next to a few family shops.

“I do also understand that anything goes as long as it does harm anyone else.”