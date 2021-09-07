Appeal to find missing Black Country woman whose dog is still at home

Have you seen Carol Ingram?

Carol Ingram, 65, has disappeared from her home in West Bromwich where her dog remains.

She was last seen at her home on Monday night and was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Carol Ingram? The 65-year-old was last seen at her home in West Bromwich Monday night and was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

"She’s left many of her possessions at home, including her beloved dog, so family and neighbours are concerned for her well-being.

"Carol was last seen wearing black trousers and a pink short-sleeved top."