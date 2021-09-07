Appeal to find missing Black Country woman whose dog is still at home

Police are appealing for help tracing a missing Black Country woman.

Have you seen Carol Ingram?
Carol Ingram, 65, has disappeared from her home in West Bromwich where her dog remains.

She was last seen at her home on Monday night and was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

"She’s left many of her possessions at home, including her beloved dog, so family and neighbours are concerned for her well-being.

"Carol was last seen wearing black trousers and a pink short-sleeved top."

Anyone who has seen Carol, can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 2602 of September 7.

