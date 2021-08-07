Man who has 'never had day off from work' retires after 60 years

Sixty years of work, and not a single day off

Alan "Woody" Woodall, aged 73, who works for Sheldon & Clayton Logistics Limited at West Bromwich, has finally decided to call it a day and has already planned trips in this country and abroad.

But before he could leave staff toasted his health with his favourite tipple, Bushmills Irish whiskey and decked his desk in banners and balloons.

He has worked in administration at the West Bromwich company for ten years but started his career working for LP Transport at Tividale.

Father-of-six Alan said: "I then went to work at Cawoods Containers Limited in Belfast, Northern Ireland Trailers Pandoro and spent 32 years working for Birds in Oldbury.

"I joined Sheldon & Clayton Logisitics Limited ten years ago and in total have worked for 60 years.

"I have enjoyed working and in my present job have dealt with the operations side of the company and seen drivers coming in and out of the warehouse from all over Europe.

"In the warehouse you need to wear steel toe-capped boots and so you could say that I have finally decided to hang up my boots.

"My desk has been decorated with banners and balloons to give me a send-off.

"I live in Droitwich in Worcestershire at the moment but plan to move to the north of Ireland and generally retire.

"I like walking and plan to take lots of holidays both in this country and abroad.

"I have booked a holiday in Majorca for the end of the month, somewhere else in October, Rhodes in May next year and Majorca again in June or July.