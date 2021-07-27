Matted and nervous terriers trapped in West Bromwich kitchen rescued by RSPCA

The terriers Kes, Cassie and Socks were confined in a kitchen in West Bromwich

The episode of The Dog Rescuers on Channel Five features mum Kes, four-year-old Cassie and three-year-old Socks who were freed by Inspector Adam Bailey.

The three dogs were timid, smelled “quite strongly” of faeces and their fur was matted when they came into RSPCA care.

Adam took the dogs to RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Centre in Birmingham for treatment and “lots of tender loving care”.

“All the dogs were in sub-par condition really, they were matted all over, mostly on the underbelly and on the back end,” he said.

“There was a strong smell of faeces on them, so they needed a good groom.”

Adam said that the rescue has also helped the dogs’ owners who were “struggling to cope” with them and by removing that stress their lives have been made easier in the long run.

“It’s a good job really, we came down when we did,” said Adam.

Once at the animal centre in Birmingham, the three dogs were given time to settle in before being given a bath and a thorough groom to get rid of their matted fur.

A few weeks later, Adam visited the animal centre to check on the dogs and said he was surprised not only by how much better they looked but by how much their confidence had grown.

“They do look completely different to when I first picked them up,” he said.

“They were so matted and smelly. Cassie has definitely come out of her shell.

Cassie with RSPCA inspector Adam Bailey

“She looks so much happier. Seeing them running around and playing with each other is lovely to see because when we first took them out of the house they were just so nervous and so cautious of everything that was going on.

“They didn’t even like hands coming near them to begin with and now they’re completely different dogs now.”

Cassie was rehomed in March last year to Shirley Paget in Gloucestershire who “absolutely adores her”.

“She gets on with everybody,” said Shirley.

“She’s such a little character, she makes us laugh all the time. She was very timid when she arrived.

“We just couldn’t imagine life without her.

“People say we did her a favour by rescuing her, but she did us a favour.

“She’s an absolute beauty, such a star. She’s our little princess and we love her to bits.”

Cassie with her new owner Shirley Paget

