Scooter rider taken to hospital after West Bromwich crash

Richmond Street, in West Bromwich. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a scooter and a lorry on Richmond Street, in West Bromwich, at around around 11.55pm on Tuesday.

The male scooter rider was taken to Sandwell General Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a scooter and a lorry on Richmond Street, West Bromwich at 11.53pm on Tuesday.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.