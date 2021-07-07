Scooter rider taken to hospital after West Bromwich crash

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a scooter and a lorry on Richmond Street, in West Bromwich, at around around 11.55pm on Tuesday.
The male scooter rider was taken to Sandwell General Hospital for further treatment.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a scooter and a lorry on Richmond Street, West Bromwich at 11.53pm on Tuesday.
"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the scooter rider. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment."