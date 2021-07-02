New apartments scheme for town centre with rooftop garden

New apartments will be built on top of this property in West Bromwich. Photo: Google

Sandwell Council planners have given the green light to developer R S Investments Ltd to create four extra floors on the three storey property in the High Street.

It currently houses several retail units on the ground floor and eight apartments on the existing two floors above.

Planning agent Integrated Design and Associates Ltd said a rooftop garden and café for the residents will also be created as part of the development.

They added there were already 65 parking spaces on the site which could accommodate future residents of the new flats.

In the application, the agents said: “Majority of properties on High street are multi-storey and have commercial use on ground floor with residential accommodations above.

“There are also residential properties to the rear of the site. The proposal is to develop this site and add another four floors above the existing three storey building.

“It is within the designated development zone and it is very convenient to find and commute to by public transport and other links. There is a regular bus service and a metro stop within 400 meters.

“The purpose of the design is to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development, good and efficient use of land.

“The proposals seek to exploit the positive aspect of the site’s location to deliver a high-quality scheme that makes efficient use of the land by extending on top of the existing building footprint.

“The proposed development will not be out of context with its surroundings and that it will not impact on environment.

“This proposal meets with all the relevant national and local objectives of maintaining an efficient social, economic and living environment.