Helicopter and dogs used in search for vulnerable Black Country man

Police have been searching Sandwell Valley after the man was spoken to at the lay by cafe on Newtown Road, bottom of the picture. Photo: Google

Officers were alerted to a man near a layby cafe on Newton Road, West Bromwich, at 12.30am on Monday.

A member of the public raised the alarm to police after chatting to the man, who said his name was Jake.

Jake said he suffered with mental health issues and wanted to die, West Midlands Police said. He then headed off towards Sandwell Valley Country Park.

The man has been described as white, around 21 years old, with long black hair. He was wearing joggers and a hoodie top.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve searched the area using police dogs and our helicopter, but haven’t found anyone matching Jake’s description.

"We’re concerned and would like to find this man to make sure is okay. If you recognise anyone matching this vague description or know anyone who may be suffering with their mental health who could have been in the area at that time please get in touch."