Car left stranded in mid-air after hitting lamppost

The car was found lying on top of the lamppost on Lloyd Street in West Bromwich

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Lloyd Street in West Bromwich following reports of a car hitting the post outside the Crown and Cushion Pub on Saturday, June 5.

Fire crews from West Bromwich and Smethwick arrived at the scene around 10.30pm to find the car, believed to be a BMW 3 Series, lying on top of the bent lamppost.

Crews are also searching for the driver of the car, who was not present at the scene.

A man and woman were checked at the scene by ambulance crews for minor injuries following the smash before being taken to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were alerted by the ambulance service to a collision outside the Crown and Cushion pub on Lloyd Street in West Bromwich around 10.24pm.

"The first crews arrived at the scene to find the car, which had come to rest on top of the lamppost, with a man and a woman inside, but not trapped.

"They were checked by crews from the ambulance service, and were taken to Sandwell hospital for further checks.

"Crews also searched the area for the driver of the car."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a lamppost on Lloyd Street at 10.21pm on Saturday.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a woman.

"They were both assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment."