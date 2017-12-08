Man who fought police at The Hawthorns station jailed

Nabil Barbhuiya attempted to resist arrest after he was spotted with a knife at The Hawthorns station in West Bromwich.

The 20-year-old, of Mafeking Road, Smethwick, was searched by officers in the early hours of October 20, 2016.

When approached by police, he dropped a knife with an eight-inch blade and knuckle duster handle from his back pocket.

As an officer moved in to arrest him, Barbhuiya resisted. A struggle followed, and both of them fell down two flights of stairs. The officer was injured and was forced to take time off work.

Barbhuiya pleaded guilty to one count of having a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place and one count of obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He was jailed for nine months at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He was also ordered to pay a £140 surcharge.

Investigating officer PC Nicola Mallaber said: “Knife crime will absolutely not be tolerated on our patch and this shows that even if you think you’ve got away, we will find you.

“Luckily the officer in this case has made a full recovery but the consequences of Barbhuiya’s actions could have been a lot worse.”