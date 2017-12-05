Demolition plan for West Bromwich car park

Sandwell Council is applying for a £1.4 million grant to fund the demolition of the Bull Street car park and prepare the site for a revamp.

Councillor Paul Moore, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The car park is at the end of its lifespan and will be demolished for a new regeneration site, with works expected to start later next year.

"We want to replace the car park with a development that encourages more visitors to West Bromwich, creates new jobs and complements other recent regeneration projects in the town.

"In addition to this project, works to redevelop the Shaftesbury House and the former gas showroom sites will remain priorities for the council in the New Year."

The cabinet will consider the plans at a meeting next Wednesday (dec13).

If the plan is approved, the council will apply to the Black Country LEP for grant funding.

Bosses said the demolition – which would be subject to planning permission – would create 14,772 sq m of floor space for new development.

Long-stay blue badge users who currently use the Bull Street car park will have parking spaces provided for them in other town centre car parks.