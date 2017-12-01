West Bromwich bus lane rakes in £1.3 million in one year

A staggering 61,712 fines were handed out to drivers who cut through the bus zone in New Street, West Bromwich - 175 every day on average.

Drivers have continued to be caught out in their droves in the pedestrianised zone.

Cameras were switched on last December and motorists were warned they would be made to pay if they ignored the restrictions.

They were brought in as a 'last resort' to try and get the message through to drivers who were holding up buses and taxis by using the zone as a shortcut.

Despite more than 60,000 fines being dished out, council bosses insisted the number of people using the bus lane is falling and the message slowly getting across.

The rate has slowed since June when almost £1 million worth of fines had been issued - leading to it being dubbed the £1 million bus lane.

Drivers who cut through the zone, outside New Square shopping centre and Sandwell College’s Sixth Form Centre, face fines of up to £90.

Only buses, Hackney carriage taxis and cyclists are allowed to pass through. Initial fines are £60, but if paid within 14 days the total will be reduced to £30.

After the 14-day period the charge will stay at £60 and if it has still not been paid within 28 days it will rise to £90.

Sandwell Council has received a total of £1,326,485 from fines.

Councillor David Hosell, highways boss at Sandwell Council, said: “Since the cameras were introduced we've seen a dramatic drop in the number of drivers entering the bus gate.

“The cameras have achieved what we wanted them to and the area is now much safer for pedestrians and congestion around the bus station is reduced.

"We would much rather drivers follow the rules and not receive a penalty but if you contravene a rule while driving in a bus lane, you should expect to receive a penalty if caught."

“Money raised under this scheme goes towards local highway safety issues and projects.”