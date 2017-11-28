Generous traders support Lego charity effort

The charity, Fairy Bricks, distributes Lego sets to children’s hospitals and hospices.

One of its vans was broken into earlier this month, with around 2,000 sets of Lego stolen in Yorkshire.

Campaigner Lee Watts, from West Bromwich, found out about the thefts online and decided to do his bit to help.

Mr Watts launched a petition earlier this year calling for tougher sentences for people who break into vans and make off with tools.

So far this has been signed by more than 9,000 people.

Businesses in the region have come together to help his appeal with donations of Lego stockpiled at Toys R Us in Oldbury.

Mr Watts is planning to take the haul up to the charity’s base in Yorkshire next week.

He said: “I found out about this charity online, with people telling me the charity was targeted in the same way vans have been targeted. I just thought ‘I can’t help everyone but I want to help this charity’.

“I spoke to Toys R Us and lots of friends, family and businesses have been going there to donate Lego. They’ve got a special store room for me.” Mr Watts’ friend Andrew Jones, who owns Hylift Pallets, is among the businesses who have donated to the cause.

When he found out about the thefts Mr Jones rallied around other firms to donate.

Ten businesses have each put forward £100 of Lego which have gone to Mr Watt’s stockpile.

Mr Jones said: “The people who did this must be the scum of the earth, pinching kids’ Lego.”

To donate to the appeal either contact Mr Watts online or visit Toys R Us in Oldbury and mention Lee Watts Fairy Bricks Collection.

The theft took place between 5pm on November 16, and 9am on November 17, at an industrial estate in Huddersfield.

Insp James Kitchen said: “The items which were stolen were intended to help improve the wellbeing of children who may be in hospital, or hospices over the Christmas period.”

l To support Mr Watts’ campaign for tougher sentences for tool thieves visit https://you.38degrees.org.uk/p/stoptoolthievesuk