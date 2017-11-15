Thieves steal lead from West Bromwich bank roof

Police are appealing for help following the incident at Barclays in West Bromwich High Street around 8.30am.

Officers cordoned off the road, leading to a diversion for buses, while they investigated the theft.

DISRUPTION: Due to a police incident on West Bromwich High Street, Services 44,47,74 and 79, diverted via Expressway and Cronehills linkway — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) November 15, 2017

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area while the road is closed.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "It is believed that lead was stolen from the roof of the bank which has caused damage to the structure."

The spokesman added the road was closed for safety purposes at the junction of Lombard Street while a structural assessment was carried out.