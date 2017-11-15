Advertising
Thieves steal lead from West Bromwich bank roof
Thieves stole lead from the roof of a Black Country bank this morning, leading to a road being closed.
Police are appealing for help following the incident at Barclays in West Bromwich High Street around 8.30am.
Officers cordoned off the road, leading to a diversion for buses, while they investigated the theft.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area while the road is closed.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "It is believed that lead was stolen from the roof of the bank which has caused damage to the structure."
The spokesman added the road was closed for safety purposes at the junction of Lombard Street while a structural assessment was carried out.
