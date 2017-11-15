Menu

Thieves steal lead from West Bromwich bank roof

By Jamie Brassington | West Bromwich | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Thieves stole lead from the roof of a Black Country bank this morning, leading to a road being closed.

Police at the scene. Credit: Paul Billson

Police are appealing for help following the incident at Barclays in West Bromwich High Street around 8.30am.

Officers cordoned off the road, leading to a diversion for buses, while they investigated the theft.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area while the road is closed.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "It is believed that lead was stolen from the roof of the bank which has caused damage to the structure."

The spokesman added the road was closed for safety purposes at the junction of Lombard Street while a structural assessment was carried out.

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Trainee Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Reporter covering Dudley, Sandwell and Wyre Forest. Also dabble in sport. Call me on 01384353205 or email jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

