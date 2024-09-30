Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Wednesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at the junction of Old Park Road and Manor House Road at around 6.15am.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and a trauma team of two doctors and a paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a pedestrian, a man, in a serious condition after reportedly being involved in a collision with a car.

"The team of ambulance staff worked to provide trauma care to the man to stabilise his condition before he was conveyed by ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency treatment.”