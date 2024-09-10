Teenager to appear in court in connection with two robberies in Wednesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery following incidents over the course of two weeks in Wednesbury.

The first incident on August 25 saw a man in his 20s threatened and chased on Holyhead Road, with his mobile phone stolen, while in the second on September 7 a woman in her 20s had a bank card stolen on Dudley Street.

The teenager is scheduled to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.