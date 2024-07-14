Hundreds flock to Wednesbury Carnival for day of games, music and all-round entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brunswick Park was lined with classic fairground games, food and drink vendors, stalls showcasing community groups and even a giant inflatable slide on Saturday as the popular event returned for the 55th year.

Around 1,500 people of all ages turned out to carnival – and the wet weather held out just long enough.

Around 1,500 flocked to the park for the carnival

Mike Warner, who helped to organise the day on behalf of The Rotary Club of Wednesbury, said: "It has been excellent, we have been doing it for so many years.

People were invited to step back in time at a 1940s-themed tea room stall

"It is very much a community day and the people of the town support us magnificently."

Whilst Mike was pleased with the turnout, he said numbers were slightly down on previous years due to the wet weather leading up to the free-to-attend event.

Showtime Community Productions performed at the event

The 83-year-old continued: "It was probably 1,500 people so not quite as many. It was a bit difficult with the weather this time but we managed to get through it.

Members of The Rotary Club of Wednesbury helped organise the day

"A couple of the dancing troops couldn't do their performances because the ground was too wet for them, but the stalls have done well.

"We had Bhangra dancers in the arena and the Navy Cadets set up their own field kitchen. Showtime Community Productions, which is a Wednesbury group, put a stall on every year and they did performances as well."

Cadets Joshua Jones and Sam Giles took part in the event

Alongside the entertainment on offer there was also plenty of food and drink, including burgers and jacket potatoes, alongside an ice cream van which had parked up at the carnival.