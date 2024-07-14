Application made to add new operating centre to business

The Traffic Commissioner has received an application from Jaz Transport Ltd from Smethwick, which has applied to change its existing licence by adding an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles and three trailers at The Truck Stop Unit 1 on Bilport Lane on Wednesbury.

The Commissioner has asked for any owners or occupiers of land near the operating centre who believe their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected by the new unit to get in touch in writing by July 27.